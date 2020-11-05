Todd Terry drops hot new house single ‘Jammin’ : Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 36

Todd Terry doesn’t need an introduction, especially for house heads. The Brooklyn house legend made a name for himself in the 80’s and is keeping the scene alive with his contributions for more than 30 years, most recently with a new single called ‘Jammin‘ released via his 90’s vinyl only label Freeze Records.

His signature style manifests itself in this masterpiece, which is another prime example of what house music sounded like three decades ago and why it will never fade away. With the classic drum samples, throbbing bass lines, strong and minimalistic synth melody and perfectly cut vocal loops, ‘Jammin‘ makes you feel like you’re dancing in the middle of a steamy underground gem in the Big Apple. He took the buzzing late 80’s and 90’s New York club scene to the next level by crossing the paths of hip-hop and electronic music. By blending the sounds of classic disco, the Chicago house sound, and elements of hip-hop, Todd Terry helped the genre to reach commercial success and himself to earn the title “Todd the God”. He is one of the most influential figures of house music, who is still running 4 labels: InHouse, Freeze Records, Terminator, and SoundDesign.

Recently, electronic music duo Duck Sauce, consisting of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, invited him for their first online interview session called ‘Duck Duck Goose‘ which was launched this August. Todd Terry talks about his background of hip-hop, how he “started with cutting up breakbeats” and “wanting to be like Run–D.M.C“, working with rap legends Rakim and KRS-One in the studio, the melting pot where hip-hop and house artists worked in close connection. He remembers meeting Mike Tyson in a club back in the days, and how he was just joking around first with making house music.

If you’re interested in the whole conversation, watch it here and listen to Todd Terry’s latest single below.

Image Credit: Todd Terry via Facebook