Tomorrowland announces virtual New Year’s Eve event
Just months after the Belgian festival left the world in awe following the Tomorrowland Around The World event, Tomorrowland has announced its next virtual chapter. On New Year’s Eve, the festival will host performances from over 25 top tier artists who will perform across 4 virtual stages.
The New Year’s Eve celebration will see performances from Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Kölsch B2B Joris Voorn, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg as DJ Snoopadelic, Meduza, Tchami, plus many more. With electronic music royalty preparing to deliver stellar sets at Tomorrowland’s next historic event, this is an unmissable moment for any dance music fan.
The digital festival will bring in the new year like never before, providing an immersive experience which is expected to attract millions of fans. The virtual extravaganza is set to take place in NAOZ, a virtual world that promises music, magic and friendship to those in attendance. Tomorrowland’s creative team have been hard at work, preparing to deliver yet another spellbinding experience for fans tuning in from all over the world. In fact, the event will be adapted to all of the world’s time zones, ensuring that everyone can count down to the New Year in style, no matter where they are located. In every respective time zone, the event will run from 20:00-03:00 on 31 December 2020.
Tickets for the event will begin on 17 November at 17:00 CET, visit Tomorrowland’s official website to find out more.
TOMORROWLAND – 31.12.2020. A magical celebration at the end of an exceptional year. Enter a fascinating digital world, filled with music, magic and friendship. More than 25 of the planet’s best artists will perform on four mesmerizing digital stages in the brand-new digital entertainment venue @naoz.live. Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 is adapted to all 27 time zones across the world and will be welcoming people of all ages and places, unfazed by borders or boundaries. Watch in your local time from 20:00 – 03:00 (8PM – 3AM). Wherever you are in the world, from Fiji to Hawaii, from Tokyo to Santiago, the festival starts at 20:00 (8PM) local time, giving people from all over the globe the opportunity to end 2020 with a bang. Tickets will go on sale on November 17th.