Tomorrowland announces virtual New Year’s Eve event

By Amy Martine 43

Just months after the Belgian festival left the world in awe following the Tomorrowland Around The World event, Tomorrowland has announced its next virtual chapter. On New Year’s Eve, the festival will host performances from over 25 top tier artists who will perform across 4 virtual stages.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will see performances from Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Kölsch B2B Joris Voorn, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg as DJ Snoopadelic, Meduza, Tchami, plus many more. With electronic music royalty preparing to deliver stellar sets at Tomorrowland’s next historic event, this is an unmissable moment for any dance music fan.

The digital festival will bring in the new year like never before, providing an immersive experience which is expected to attract millions of fans. The virtual extravaganza is set to take place in NAOZ, a virtual world that promises music, magic and friendship to those in attendance. Tomorrowland’s creative team have been hard at work, preparing to deliver yet another spellbinding experience for fans tuning in from all over the world. In fact, the event will be adapted to all of the world’s time zones, ensuring that everyone can count down to the New Year in style, no matter where they are located. In every respective time zone, the event will run from 20:00-03:00 on 31 December 2020.

Tickets for the event will begin on 17 November at 17:00 CET, visit Tomorrowland’s official website to find out more.