Tomorrowland delights us with its own sparkling wine

By Samantha Reis 18

This Friday, Tomorrowland surprises us unveiling its own sparkling wine: Solo Vida. This very special beverage results from the magical co-creation of one of the world’s most famous festivals and the Spanish winery Vallformosa.

Tomorrowland is the synonym of music, of greatness and now of a unique sparkling wine. The brand is willing to keep surprising us and so far it is being very successful. TML has always established itself as an entity with a special connection to the planet, to nature and with a particular concern for the environment and these concepts are also present in the creation of Solo Vida. The recipe behind this nectar of the gods is the alliance between people and nature. Solo Vida is made with the finest grapes, blended with care and love. Is a unique gift from Mother Earth, accomplished by vineyard and winegrowers.

The keyword is definitely craftsmanship, inside and out. The wine combines 4 grape varieties: Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel·lo and Parellada, coming from old vineyards and all of them complement each other to build a sparkling wine with a strong personality. Solo Vida comes in a stunning one of a kind bottle. Beautiful, classy and unique, is an authentic piece of art that took two years to create. The piece was developed by the creative team behind Tomorrowland and Vallformosa.

If you are a wine lover, these next details may interest you. The official description states that Solo Vida has an intense, elegant and complex aroma with notes of white fruit such as apple and pear, hints of citrus that mix with floral notes and light aromas of ageing – elegant and complex. In the mouth, it is fruity, unctuous, dry and fresh at the same time, with a pleasant, lively and complex palate finish. Very soft and creamy carbonic with a long and persistent finish, with a very balanced acidity – ideal with appetizers, smoked fish and seafood.

Solo Vida stands for ‘Just Life’ or ‘Life Only’ and that is what we can find inside of this amazing bottle. This blend of magic from Tomorrowland and Villaformosa is perfect for celebrating life and share magical memories with friends and family. Solo Vida will be available soon on the Tomorrowland website.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (press)