Top 10 most Shazamed songs of all time include 4 dance tracks

By Samantha Reis 35

Remember approaching the columns of a club, raising your arm with Shazam on? Surely many of you can relate to this. Shazam, the magic tool bought by Apple, has been the secret weapon of many since 2008. Through a single button, music fans have been able to identify their favourite songs in real-time, quenching the curiosity that so often plagues us when we hear a sound that pleases us. But have you ever wondered what the most Shazamed songs of all time are? Prepare to be surprised.

Shazam teamed up with Apple Music to build the fantastic list of the 100 songs most often identified by the app. In this vast playlist, dance music appears multiple times, as expected! The big highlight goes to the envied top 10 most Shazamed songs, in which the genre appears 4 times and it is extremely well represented. On this small podium, we find the great Avicii with 2013 chart-topper ‘Wake Me up’, Robin Schulz with ‘Prayer In C’ by Lilly Wood & The Prick, Kungs and Cooking On 3 Burners with ‘This Girl’ and finally the great trio Major Lazer, DJ Snake and MØ with ‘Lean On’.

The gold medal goes to Australian pop star Tones And I and her big 2019 hit ‘Dance Monkey‘.

Shazam has not only become our most loyal companion when we want to recognize the music we are listening to but has also proved to be a good showcase, especially for less famous artists. Often identified on top DJ live sets, many artists have gained followers thanks to Shazam’s identification.

If you want to satisfy your curiosity and see who’s part of the expanded ‘Top 100 Shazams of All Time’, check out the list here. See the Top 10 below.

1. ‘Dance Monkey’ – Tones and I

2. ‘Prayer In C’ – Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)

3. ‘Let Her Go’ – Passenger

4. ‘Wake Me Up’ – Avicii

5. ‘Lean On’ – Major Lazer and DJ Snake (feat. MØ)

6. ‘Thinking Out Loud’ – Ed Sheeran

7. ‘Cheap Thrills’ – Sia

8. ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ – Gotye (feat. Kimbra)

9. ‘This Girl’ – Kungs, Cookin’ On 3 Burners [Extended]

10. ‘Take Me To Church’ – Hozier

Image Credit: Mark Angelo (Pexels)