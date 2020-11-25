Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on packs from Sample Sound

Have you been lacking that perfect sound customized according to your needs that can do wonders for your track and boost up your final mix to the level where it belongs? Then this may be the perfect time for you to go searching for the best sample packs and sounds on the renowned platform Sample Sound, which has some crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals lined up this week. From vocal samples to atmospheres, from synth loops to extended drum kits, you can find anything you need to step up your production game.

Here is the list of the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Tech House & Techno sample packs that you can grab via Sample Sound. Make sure to use the code 50-BLACKCYBER to avail 50% off.

1. Funk Cartel: Artist Series (£7.50 from £16.99)

The renowned production duo Funk Cartel have just dropped their debut sample pack that lets you choose from a wide range of exquisite sounds to inspire your next big track. This pack is full of forward-thinking funky basslines, grooving drums & deep synths touching on genres House, Deep/ Minimal Tech & Tech House. Inside this pack, you’ll find 75 drum loops, 35 bass loops, 65 other loops, and 115 drum-based samples.

Grab the deal

2. Minimal Deep Tech Bundle ( £8.05 from £47.97)

This pack contains 3 of the best seller deep tech house packs from Sample Sound – Minimal Deep Tech UK, Minimal Deep Tech Vol. 1, and Minimal Deep Tech Vol. 2. The combined package contains 100 drum loops, 105 top loops, 15 construction kits, and 120 other loops. Make sure to use the code 50-BLACKCYBER to avail 50% off.

Grab the deal

3. Afro Melodic House Volume 1 (£8.05 from £16.10 )

Here you can find a huge collection of sounds blessed with everything you need to produce Tribal, Afro, and Tech House power tunes. The pack contains around 250MB of high-quality samples grouped into 9 construction kits with various kinds of intriguing African percussions: bongos, shakers, darbuka hit, cabassa, tambourine, tabla, vocal samples, bass, pad, flute, FX, background noises, and MIDI files to give you an edge over the rest. Make sure to use the code 50-BLACKCYBER to avail 50% off.

Grab the deal

4. Modern Tech House (£8.05 from £16.10 )

This pack represents a new collection that includes some of the best Tech House loops and one-shots. Packed with over 2 GB of audio content Modern Tech House is a massive pack that has something all types of producers, especially tech-influenced artists. This collection is loaded with 6 Construction Kits and 319 samples from the very underground dance music. One can expect to find 319 samples sliced into 61 fat Drum Loops, 20 dirty Percussion Loops, 180 other loops, and 6 huge Construction Kits.

Grab the deal

5. Deep Tech Series Volume 1 (£7.50 from £14.99 )

Deep Tech Series is a stependous collection of minimal/deep tech samples, packed full of swinging drum workouts, sophisticated synths, deep-basses, organic percussive loops, dreamy pads, and more. Apart from the 7 dedicated construction kits, you can find 40 processed drum loops (kick loops included), 23 Music Loops (chord, stabs, pad, and lead), 10 Sub Bass Loops, 91 Top Loops, and separate Parts as well kick Shots, clap/snare shots, hit and open shots.

Grab the deal

6. Tech House & Techno Mega Bundle (£13.50 from £26.99 )

Presented by the renowned Audentity Records, this mega bundle is an insane package of quality content ranging from heavy bass loops, super bass one hits, vocal chops loops, dark atmospheres & FX, and more. Comprising of 3 famous Audentity sample packs: Tech House Sessions, Dark Techno 5, and Tech House Music, this bundle is offering you a powerful collection of quality content, useful for genres like Dark & Tech House, Berlin Techno, and House. You can expect to find a grand total of 90 bass loops, 120 drum loops, 190 drum one-shots, and over 300 more loops varying from percussion, snares, hi-hats to even atmospheres and vocals.

Grab the deal

7. UNITY Samples Volume 15 (£11.00 from £21.99 )

Unity Samples are packed with the hottest and most recent sounding techno samples that help to lead the trends within the techno scene for many. Inspired by huge record labels like Intec, Drumcode, Tronic, Suara, Terminal M and acts like Adam Beyer, Pig & Dan, D-Unity. You can expect to find over 600 MB of samples, ranging from beat kicks, melody stabs, female vocals, to even drum elements and effects.

Grab the deal

Don’t forget to check out all the Black Friday Deals here.

