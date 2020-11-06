Trap lord RL Grime delivers sublime Halloween Mix IX [LISTEN NOW]

By Nina Ntou 45

RL Grime ‘s ‘Halloween IX’ is the masterpiece we have been waiting for about a month now. It all started in October 2012 when the very first Halloween Mix was uploaded, featuring original songs as well as remixes, along with vocal contribution of celebrities which clearly gave it a little more sparkle. These mixes have been uploaded annually during Halloween till today, and hopefully for many many years ahead. Halloween Mixes have been widely popular and each mix has included story telling vocals from artists such as author R.L. Stine, Pharrell Williams, Tony Hawk, Hannibal Buress, Shaquille O’Neal, Guy Fieri, T-Pain and Jake Foushee.

Henry Alfred Steinway, known by his stage name RL Grime (previously known as Clockwork), is a well-known American record producer and DJ mostly popular because of specialization in trap and bass music. In April 2012, his debut ‘Grapes’ EP was released on WeDidIt, featuring four original tracks and remixes from Shlohmo, Salva, and LOL Boys. In June 2012, RL Grime collaborated with producer Salva for a remix of Kanye West’s “Mercy“, which gained over eight million plays on SoundCloud and has been a massive tune loved by clubbers all around the world. Next, the EP ‘High Beams’ was released in July 2013 on Fool’s Gold Records which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Electronic Chart and No. 8 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart. In December 2012, RL Grime remixed Benny Benassi‘s song ‘Satisfaction’ which charted in the top five on the Beatport electro house chart and helped to defined the trap scene, considering the impact it had over the stage, even if it wasn’t quite obvious at the very beginnings. Many more singles such as ‘Waiting‘ (with What So Not and Skrillex) and remixes like the massive ‘Love Sosa’ (by Chief Keef) have been released ever since, including his two albums ‘Void’ in 2014 and ‘Nova’ in 2018. Steinway started as member of the Los Angeles electronic music collective WeDidIt and his name was inspired by author R.L. Stine. In February 2019 Henry founded the Sable Valley imprint, which has hosted ground-breaking releases and mixes by rising acts like Jackal, JAWNS, Cozway, and Jon Casey.

RL Grime uses, every year, the entire month of October to hype us up for his awaited Halloween mix. This year he announced that all his previous eight Halloween mixes were streamed weekly via Twitch from October 1 until the release of this year’s Halloween IX. The beloved DJ and producer delivered a great one-hour long mix including major tunes. The only special difference is that this year’s video has an amazing artistic and spooky visuals directed by Andrew Keyser, edited by Andrew Keyser & Matt Cummer and finally animated by Pete Richards, Diyufang, Andrew Keyser, Actual Objects, Andrew Kish, Arman Alipour and Mike Winkelmann. Every year the Halloween Mixes keep getting better and better. Watch and listen below!

Image Credit : www.facebook.com/RLGrime