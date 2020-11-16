Four Ultra Taiwan DJs fined $350 for breaking quarantine rules

By Juan Llorens 20

One of the first in-person festivals occurred this past weekend as Ultra Taiwan took place where renowned DJs Alesso, Kayzo, Slander, and Vini Vici performed. With no numbers yet on possible COVID-19 infections arising from the festival, unfortunately, there have been fines for breaking quarantine rules. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) stated on Saturday that four DJs were fined NT $10,000 ($351 USD) for breaking their quarantine rules.

For the artists to perform at Ultra Taiwan, the performers needed to undergo a 14-day quarantine with their teams. During this quarantine period, the artists were constantly tested and supervised. CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-Hsiang stated that the four individuals disregarded the “one room per person” rule for quarantine. Moreover, he stated that authorities became aware of the quarantine violation through a video uploaded via social media. It showed the four DJs gathered in an indoor area wearing no masks.

The artists have to pay the fine within seven days of receiving their penalty notice. Failure to pay the fine will result in the case being handed over to the Administrative Enforcement Agency. We hope that Ultra Taiwan does not result in a spike of cases, as it would serve as a first step to returning to normality once the pandemic is controlled.

H/T Taiwan News Image Credit: Ultra Taiwan Twitter