Relive Vini Vici’s performance from Ultra Taiwan 2020

By Ellie Mullins 9

This past few days, the electronic scene has been buzzing from the scenes of what was 2020’s first major festival of the year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking place in Taiwan, Ultra Music Festival got the chance to host one of their events finally. A completely safe event, the country has not had any domestic Covid cases in over 200 days, and seems to have completely recovered from the virus. All DJs heading to perform at the festival had to quarantine for two weeks, and one of the artists was Vini Vici.

Of course, Vini Vici are a duo that are known for their crazy bursts of energy, putting on electrifying performances on the worlds biggest stages yearly. Matan Kadosh, one half of the Israeli duo, was there to represent at Ultra Taiwan and he did not disappoint. One of the best sets to date, he was there to give Taiwan all of his energy and make up for nearly a full year without getting to play any shows for massive crowds at all.

As expected, all the hits were present in the setlist, including an exciting new ID that we can only hope to hear on streaming platforms soon. With things truly kicking off, fans were treated to mashups of the likes of Armin van Buuren’s ‘Blah Blah Blah’ with Vini Vici’s ‘Moyoni’ and the duo’s remixes of tracks from Swedish House Mafia, Guns N’ Roses and DVBBS. With so many mind-blowing mashups of some of the most popular tracks mixed in with brilliant and iconic original tracks, this setlist is a recipe for major success. Definitely a set to listen to over and over again, you can view the full setlist here and watch the video of the set below.

Apart from this performance, Vini Vici have been working super hard this year to deliver some of their biggest collaborations. Some of the names they have worked with include NERVO, Shapov, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet and Freedom Fighters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErYD2GT_tuw

Image credit: Facebook