WonderLAnd and Marshmello team up for holiday drive-thru experience

By Alshaan Kassam 13

After announcing his very own Mellodees entertainment platform with a goal to connect with children and parents alike through engaging content and fresh sounds, Marshmello has had quite an impressive year of accomplishments. In need of some festive and Christmas spirit? Marshmello has got you covered as he has teamed up with WonderLAnd to provide a one of a kind experience for both your family and little ones. Officially announcing a Holiday Drive-Thru Adventure in Woodland Hills, California, the drive-thru will feature all of the animated characters from Mellodees as well as high-spirited music produced by Marshmello himself.

The all-ages adventure will feature “millions of lights and themed decor” to help you and your family into the festive spirit despite the current pandemic situation. Promising both Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves, WonderLAnd has officially announced the event will feature semi-enclosed and new open-air tunnel installations, synchronized holiday music lights, elaborate sets, immersive stories, hologram installations, countless lights, candy canes, and of course a massive holiday tree and WonderLAnd forest attraction. The COVID-19 safe event will be held from November 30 – December 23 and December 26 – December 30, starting from 4:30 pm to 9:45 pm. For more information on the festival event, visit the WonderLAnd website here.

Check out the official announcement below

Excited to bring the loveable characters from @mellodees to life this holiday season with music produced by @MarshmelloMusic. Exclusive this Sunday at WonderLAnd! **Plus 5 lucky cars will have a chance to win an exclusive holiday Plush toy of Dee**https://t.co/8YyrbozQdc pic.twitter.com/elmNwdYJcI — WonderLAnd (@socalWonderLAnd) November 25, 2020

Photo Credits: Rukes.com