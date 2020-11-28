Update on Xfer Serum & u-he Black Friday Deals & Alternatives

By Hemant Khatri 7

Plugin manufacturers Xfer & u-he are one of the most popular companies in the music production market. Their synthesizers have become industry standard and pretty much every music producer across the globe is well familiar with their plugins Serum & Diva to name a few. Music producers and audio engineers anticipated a Black Friday 2020 Sale on Xfer Serum & u-he synths like Diva, Zebra 2 however we won’t be witnessing any sale on these big guns this year. Yet, if you are looking for plugins to add to your production arsenal there are some great alternatives that have some interesting deals going on at the moment. Down below is a list of plugin alternatives to Xfer Serum & u-he Diva/Zebra 2. Also do check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

1. Phase Plant + Toolbox PROFESSIONAL – $199.00 (from $796.00)

Phase Plant is a very powerful synth that gives you access to a number of generators, effects, and modulators talking about 4 types of signal generators, full effect chain in the preset, modulation station, and the Snapin component which contains effects like an EQ, bit crusher, chorus, comb filter, compressor, delay, and distortion. This Black Friday deal is amongst our top 5 list and indeed quite a tough competitor for Serum.

grab the deal

2. Equator 2 – $199.00 (from $249.00)

ROLI Equator 2 plugin comes with over 1300 presets ranging from vintage synths, organs, and pianos to woodwinds, orchestral strings, and pads, 224 new wavetables, 6 instances of 4 source types such as wavetable, granular, multi-sampler, and noise, extensive modulation, creative effects, and routing. This new plugin from ROLI is definitely worth checking out.

grab the deal

3. Pigments 2 – $99.00 (from $199.00)

Arturia Pigments 2 comes in with 2 engines in parallel, 2 filters, an effects section, an advanced modulation system, a visual interface, and a polyrhythmic sequencer & arpeggiator. You can also import your own samples or load them into one of 6 different slots, edit them, and let them fit perfectly into your production.

grab the deal

4. SUBSTANCE – $129.00 (from $199.00)

Output’s Substance engine blends 3 signal layers together by using FX, filters, modulation, arpeggiator, and macros. Probably one of the best plugins for creating basses. Learn more about substance down below.

grab the deal

5. Parallels – $99.00(from $149.00)

Parallels is a soft-synth containing dual wave scanning source sections, 2 parallel sources blending sounds together, up to 14 voices, hundreds of presets from the best artists in the music scene, 3 analog-modeled filter types, LFO, Euclidian sequences, step sequences, envelopes, and an FX unit containing distortion, chorus, flanger, delay, and reverb.

grab the deal

We hope this alternatives list helps you in procuring your next plugin.

Image Credits: Cgtrader