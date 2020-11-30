XLN AUDIO RC-20 is available at 50% off for a limited time

XLN Audio has been offering its tools with huge discounts on virtual instruments, effects, and expansion packs during Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s safe to say that XLN Audio’s Addictive Keys series has a special place in the elite category of music production. Its famous RC-20 effects plugin has been used by artists like San Holo, Diplo, Greg Wells, and Michael Tuller. The XLN Audio RC-20 is currently available at 50% off. It’s worthy to mention that this offer ends on the 2nd of December so grab this one as soon as possible.

The RC-20 is a unique effects plugin based on the additions of vintage gear. With just a few knobs you can add all of the imperfections to any sound by tweaking the 6 knobs. Be creative while using the noise, wobble, distort, digital, space, and magnetic knobs to bring your sound to life. Add vinyl crackles, tape hiss, and static noise to fill up the spectrum. Use the wobble feature to add inconsistent pitch changes to your pads. Saturate & distort your synths to achieve a more rich sounding signal. Go to the extreme by using the digital feature while overdriving the built-in tubes. Add depth & width to your mix by dialing in RC-20’s reverb, and reproduce the volume loss just like a vintage tape machine with the magnetic feature. Use RC-20’s presets for drums, keys, guitars, bass, and full mixes to start right away. XLN Audio’s RC-20 is currently available at a price of $49.95.

