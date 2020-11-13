YouTube Music to focus on more personalised playlists

By Olivier Jeske 18

Five years ago, on November 12, 2015, the biggest online video-sharing platform, YouTube, launched its music streaming service, YouTube Music. Today, YouTube Music is available in 100 countries, offering both, free and premium subscriptions. With Music Premium you can listen to music offline, without ads, and with the screen turned off. From now on, YouTube Music decides to focus more on personalised playlists that will automatically create itself to perfectly match your mood and activity.

Up to seven selected playlists will appear on the Home screen and will be updated daily. Each of the playlists will be a variation of the music of various producers, artists, and singers, from the older tracks to the latest premieres, which should be related to your taste. The playlist, which used to be known as “Your Mix” from now on is called “My supermix”, which aims to combine all your musical and vibe tastes into one massive compilation. Additionally, at the top of the Home screen, there are several tabs about activity and mood, including training, instant energy, relax, etc. Tapping on one of them will take you to several custom playlists and other recommendations.

Photo credits: YouTube Official Blog