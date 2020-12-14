A$AP Rocky surprises with new song in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

By Nina Ntou 30

Players of the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game can choose among 11 different radio stations , with unique styles of music, such as ‘89.3 Radio Vexelstorm’s EDM’, ‘103.5 Radio Pebkac’s Techno’ and ‘96.1 Ritual FM’s Metal’. While playing you can also tune into ‘101.0 The Dirge Radio’ to listen to hip-hop and cruise around Night City in your vehicles , with a big surprise in the form of A$AP Rocky ’s new track. The rapper seemingly loves video games, and has voiced the ace superhero Falcon in a Marvel Comics game for iOS and Android back in 2016, not to mention the rapper’s collaboration with Alan Walker for the official anthem for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds(PUBG).

In a general approach, the composers of the game have been inspired by 90s genres of IDM and industrial, while incorporating the sounds of traditional instruments like cellos and drums, concluded to this breathtaking result which enhances the whole gaming experience. Many music artists have a Night City alter ego, while many others can be spotted around the town as well. Run the Jewels launched their single ‘No Save Point’ for Cyberpunk 2077. Surprisingly enough A$AP Rocky performed under the name TELO$ in the game, and most fans speculate it will be titled ‘Flacko Locko’, but we can’t wait for the official release to learn more, probably in the following weeks. Listen below!

Cyberpunk 2077 is a non-linear sci-fi RPG based on Mike Pondsmith‘s Cyberpunk system and created by CD Projekt RED, the acclaimed development group behind ‘The Witcher’. The story is set in Night City, in a society driven by power and modifications of all kinds. The amazing Keanu Reeves is starring as Johnny Silverhand, a famous and idealistic rockerboy singer and guitarist with a silver-chrome cyberlimb arm. We play as a cyberpunk called V, an alias for Vincent/Valerie (gender-dependent), living in a society in which the line between humanity and technology becomes blurred. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC, PlayStation, Stadia, and Xbox.

Below we present the tracklists of the ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Radio’ we have so far :

Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 1

‘No Save Point’ – Run The Jewels (Yankee and the Brave)

‘BM’ – SOPHIE & shygirl (Clockwork Venus)

‘Kill Kill’ – Le Destroy (The Bait)

‘Metamorphosis’ – Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna)

‘Dinero’ – Konrad OldMoney feat. Cerberus (7 Facas)

‘When It’s War’ – Deadly Hunta, Maro Music (Footage Missing)

‘Night City Aliens’ – The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts)

‘I Won’t Let You Go’ – Converge (Shattered Void)

‘Friday Night Fire Fight’ – Aligns (Rubicones)

‘Adaptive Manipulator’ – Tomb Mold (Bacillus)

‘Selva Pulsatil’ – Deafkids (Tainted Overlord)

Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 2

1. ‘PonPon Shit’ – Namakopuri (Us Cracks)

2. ‘Delicate Weapon’ – Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy)

3. ‘Who’s Ready for Tomorrow’ – Rat Boy (IBDY)

4. ‘Major Crimes’ – HEALTH (Window Weather)

5. ‘I Really Want to Stay at Your House’ – Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins)

6. ‘Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today’ – Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova)

7. ‘Hole in the Sun’ [f. COS and Conway] – Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy)

8. ‘History’ – Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation)

9. ‘On My Way to Hell’ – Poloz (Tinnitus)

Image Credit : A$AP Rocky via Facebook