Alpha 9 – Stellar EP [Anjunabeats]: Listen

By Lewis Partington 10

Russian production maestro Artem Stolyarov has returned to his native trance home: Anjunabeats. The diverse producer is loved far and wide for his Arty project, bringing progressive house bangers for the past 10 years, but it is his Alpha 9 alias that is bringing new music today. After years of releases on the Above & Beyond label, including a number this year, his new ‘Stellar‘ EP is a perfect way to round out 2020, with three phenomenal tracks arriving as part of a whopping New Music Friday.

As Alpha 9, 2020 has been an incredible year. A double collaboration with Spencer Brown together with 4 solo tracks – ‘Everywhere I Go‘, ‘Tell Me‘, ‘All That I Can‘, and ‘Dreams‘ – all arriving on Anjunabeats has re-established the strong love from the Anjunafamily for the Russian. The latest instalment of 2020 bangers comes by the name of ‘Stellar‘, the title track of this 3-part EP. ‘Stellar‘ is one that follows the 31 year old’s renowned style: melodic, emotive, and powerful. ‘Time Traveller‘ follows, developing with a delightful piano melody before a much darker drop; this one is already loved by the Anjuna faithful, as it was included on the Anjunabeats Volume 15 compilation. Finally, the glorious ‘Friend‘ with Muvy is a piece of magic, packing that joyous, hands in the air energy for which Stolyarov as Alpha 9 and Arty is so loved.

Rather than give you too much detail on the releases, it’s best if you hear them for yourself to fully embrace this immense EP. Listen to the ‘Stellar EP‘ from Alpha 9 below.

Image credit: Alpha 9 press kit