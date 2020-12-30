David Guetta, DJ Snake, and more curate Amazon Music NYE playlists

By Juan Llorens

It is that time of the year where we would usually have the craziest concerts and festivals to ring in the new year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted all of those plans. Not to worry, the biggest names in the music community have teamed up with Amazon Music to curate their own playlists for New Year’s Eve.

Amazon’s Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ playlists include a mixture of electronic dance, hip-hop, and Latin. For your EDM needs, you can pick among the likes of Zedd, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Alison Wonderland, Black Coffee, and others. If you are in the mood to ring in the year with some hip-hop, you can pick from DJ Khaled to Metro Boomin. Additionally, Latin renowned producer Tainy adds a hit-packed playlist with the biggest Latin tracks of the year.

DJ Snake stated,

“My playlist is my mix of songs for people all around the world to just press play and hopefully forget, for a minute, about all the hardship we’ve had this crazy year…Better times are coming. Stay safe. Love.”

For those who love the deeper and underground electronic sound, you can check out Nora En Pure. In her playlist, you can hear a brand new track that is only available through Amazon Music. Make sure to ring in the new year, which hopefully will bring better times than 2020, with a hit-packed playlist curated by one of your favorite artists through Amazon Music here.

The full lineup of artists:

David Guetta

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Zedd

Tainy

Alison Wonderland

Joel Corry

Ellen Allien

Nora En Pure

TSHA

Paul Woolford

Marshall Jefferson

Metro Boomin

Black Coffee