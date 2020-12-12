Anabel Englund drops debut album on MK’s ‘Area10’ label: Listen

By Jake Gable 10

Amid the COVID pandemic, the stay-at-home music landscape has welcomed several incredible bodies of work from female artists from future retro opuses like Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica, and now, Anabel Englund has released her debut album ‘Messing With Magic’ on AREA10/Ultra Records. Messing With Magic is a stunning 10-track collection of vibrant, emotion-tinged songs including a string of collaborations with some of the most revered artists in dance music. Things kick off with MK and Nightlapse‘s remix of ‘So Hot’, a killer club rework that has racked up almost 10 million Spotify streams and landed Anabel Englund the first of her two #1 dance music radio chart toppers this year. Album cut ‘Picture Us’ landed her at the top for the second time on national dance music radio in addition to her first #1 on the Billboard Mix Show chart.

House icon MK reappears later in the record on ‘Underwater’, a slick, synth-driven cut that sees Englund‘s delicate vocals take centre stage. Hot Natured tastemakers Lee Foss and Jamie Jones both also make an appearance, lending their midas touches to the infectious bassline of ‘Warm Disco’ and silky house vibes of ‘Messing With Magic’ respectively. Further highlights come in the form of album closer and forthcoming single ‘Burn It‘, a poignant, piano-led ballad that sees Englund depart from her trademark electronic sound, and new releases ‘Float’, a similarly affecting house cut, and sparse, bass-heavy ‘Spell My Name’.

A multi-talented singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the most respected DJs and producers in dance music, Anabel Englund garnered widespread acclaim when she linked up with Jamie Jones and Lee Foss in 2012 to form Hot Natured. Their single ‘Reverse Skydiving‘ has amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify alone, immediately asserting Englund‘s status as a force to be reckoned with. More recently she released tracks with the likes of Disciples, Dirty South, TCTS, Detlef, and Mike Mago.