Analysing Tomorrowland’s lineups over the years

By Samantha Reis 10

Tomorrowland is one of the biggest and best music festivals in the world, there’s no doubt about it. But who are the artists who have remained anchored in the lineup since its first edition? Let’s take a look at who the original headliners were and which of those artists are part of the Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve lineup.

Tomorrowland festival held its first edition in 2005, on Boom’s sacred grounds. Yes, it seems impossible, but it’s been 15 years since the festival was first held. In 2005 the festival lasted just one day and some tickets were offered to fill the stages. Nowadays, in addition to being a three-day festival over two separate weekends, Tomorrowland is also known for selling out in a few seconds. In its debut edition, the lineup showcased Armin van Buuren, Felix da Housecat, Justice, Technoboy, Monika Kruse, Sasha, and Ferry Corsten, among others. Over the years, Tomorrowland has become famous for having a very ambitious lineup that brings together the most outstanding names in all sub-genres of dance music. The festival has been a mandatory check-in point for most EDM fans and also for most artists. But is there an artist who has performed at every edition of Tomorrowland? This mission would require a lot of analysis and research into the dozens of archives that exist about the festival. But fortunately, someone has developed a directory of Tomorrowland lineups, which combines attributes like artist name, date, weekend, stage host and stage location. About a year ago on Reddit, a database that consists of every Tomorrowland lineup since the beginning was announced. By analysing this source, we discovered some very interesting facts about the attendance of some artists.

Armin van Buuren, the famous trance icon, is one of the original headliners who attended the first edition of Tomorrowland. In the years following, he drove partygoers crazy with amazing sets in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013, and all the following years so far, including this year’s digital edition: Tomorrowland Around the World. Now, we can’t wait for his performance at Tomorrowland’s New Year’s Eve event. Armin van Buuren has been present at almost all editions of the festival, 12/16 is undoubtedly a great score, but not the highest. David Guetta, multi-awarded electronic music legend only missed out in 2005. David Guetta’s Tomorrowland sets have inspired memes and made thousands of people dance. As well as being a resident headliner he is also the king of mainstage. From the first to the last edition in Boom, the main stage has been his, deservedly. With a score of 15/16, he is indeed the king of Tomorrowland’s lineup through the years.

Other names with a very interesting attendance score are Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve headliners, such as the titans Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike with 10, Dutch prodigy Joris Voorn with 9, the alias collector Maceo Plex with 8, the hitmaker Martin Garrix with 7 and Belgium’s finest Lost Frequencies with 6. Keep up your Tomorrowland attendance and don’t miss the New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st. Check the schedule and don’t forget to buy your ticket at the official Tomorrowland website. Stay tuned as we have lots of interesting information to reveal about this special event.