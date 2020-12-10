Apple introduces new over-ear headphones: AirPods Max

By Olivier Jeske 17

Tech brand Apple needs no introduction. The brand is behind the creation of the most recognisable phones and computers in the world, respectively the iPhone and MacBook. At the end of 2016, the company launched AirPods – its first wireless in-ear headphones based on the appearance of classic headphones. Four years after this innovative move, on December 8, 2020, Apple presented us with the next instalment of AirPods, which many have been waiting for – over-ear AirPods Max characterised by incredible high-fidelity audio and Active Noise Cancellation.

As their company assures, AirPods Max headphones combine a custom acoustic design, advanced software to power computational sound, active noise cancellation, and surround sound. To say a little more about their equipment – the AirPods Max feature a 40mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that delivers rich, deep bass, accurate midrange, and clear, clean high-frequency extension. The headphones use Adaptive EQ to fit and seal the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal, users can switch to Transparency mode to listen to music simultaneously, hearing the environment around them, and the headphones automatically detect when they are on the user’s head, using optical and positional sensors. Read a full overview of AirPods Max here.

According to Apple, the headphones have a long battery life, providing up to 20 hours of high-quality sound, talk time, or movie playback. They are available in five different colours: grey, silver, blue, green, and pink. You can order AirPods Max now and will be available for general sale on Tuesday, December 15. You can buy them here, the price is $549.00.

Photo credit: Apple