Apple Music closes the year hosting NYE sets from 21 world-class DJs

By Pol Torà 36

The giant platform Apple Music is closing the year in style with exclusive NYE sets from 21 world-class DJs including some of the very best and most renowned faces in the electronic dance music scene. With a great selection of artists representing various electronic music subgenres, these performances will only be available for Apple Music subscribers.

Just some days ago, it was the French DJ and producer Madeon, the one who announced that he had recorded an exclusive 1-hour New Year’s Eve DJ Set but now, it has been made official that not only the Nantes-born artist would be dropping a special performance in the platform but 20 more top class acts coming from other corners of the scene would be doing it too. Apple Music’s exclusive NYE DJ sets include mixes by: Madeon, Lane 8, Disclosure, Chris Lake, RÜFÜS DU SOL, CamelPhat, Channel Tres, Peggy Gou, TSHA, Romy, Logic1000, Jamie Jones, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, FJAAK, AceMoMa, Conducta, The Blessed Madonna, Dixon and Âme.

Apple Music has made sure they reached a wider dance music fanbase by counting with an astonishing, perfectly curated and varied roster. It is without a doubt an impressive initiative that will surely gain them a lot of attention and a good amount of new subscribers reaching the end of this weird 2020.

Stay tuned for more updates. Join Apple Music and listen all NYE sets including Madeon’s exclusive ‘NYE 2021 (DJ Mix)’ here.

Get ready for #NewYearsEve with mixes from some of the world’s best DJs and producers. 🎊 Personalize your playlists now or listen free December 31st on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/HjDUzIO4Oj pic.twitter.com/F1RRLcG1Kx — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 28, 2020

Image Credits: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook), Lane 8 (via Facebook), Madeon (Jasmine Safaeian), Carl Cox (Press)