Armin van Buuren unveils new D.O.D release on his Armada label: Listen

By Jake Gable 16

D.O.D has been making moves across the board since signing with Armada Music earlier this year and continues to take steps on his road to stardom. Fresh from firing over ‘Cardboard Box’, the U.K. DJ and producer delivers his next delicious single in the form of ‘Moments‘, a collaboration with London-based female duo The Melody Men. Already championed by a huge list of scene leaders including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Lucas & Steve, Sam Feldt and Tiësto, ‘Moments’ marks D.O.D’s second offering to Armada Music and his first link-up with The Melody Men. Built on a foundation of altered vocal shouts, radiant piano chords and beefed-up beats, it’s the kind of record that will keep listeners on a high for a very long time.

Known for his signature brew of Jackin’ House with a sprinkle of old school and a dash of U.K. heritage, D.O.D (Dan O’Donnell) has well and truly found the sweet spot between fun and fame after starting off his DJ career playing in local bars and clubs in his hometown of Bury in Manchester. He chalked up multiple #1s on Beatport, collaborated with figureheads such as Afrojack, Fedde Le Grand and Sander van Doorn, and garnered well over 100m plays across the most popular streaming portals. Although much of his success on the live front happened overseas with spots at gargantuan festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra and Creamfields, he has also cultivates a commendable list of U.K. events, clubs and festivals he’s played at, including Ministry of Sound, Alexandra Palace, Mint Club, Mission, Digital, SWG3 and The Warehouse Project.

“The idea for ‘Moments’ came from me being on tour and missing my loved ones,” said D.O.D. “This can translate to anyone who has to spend extended periods of time away from family and friends, so I’m positive this track will resonate with a lot of people. Got to cherish those ‘Moments’.”