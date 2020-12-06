Armin van Buuren enlists Avalan for huge new release titled ‘Should I Wait’: Listen

By Melanie Zammit 56

Armin van Buuren, Dutch DJ and record producer, has recently collaborated for the second time with fellow Dutch record producer Avalan in order to release their new, highly emotional track entitled ‘Should I Wait’. Armin has released many singles during the months of quarantine this year, however this track is his most emotionally heavy yet.

‘Should I Wait’ is a deeply soulful single that features some beautifully written lyrics and vocals. During their first collaboration, the two Dutch DJ’s teamed up in order to create ‘Sucker For Love’, another one of their singles that was a huge success upon its release. Armin and Avalan teamed up for a second time right before the COVID-19 outbreak hit full force. It was during this time, on a cross-country bus tour across the United States, that the duo created ‘Should I Wait’.

On social media, Armin had written the following as a teaser to the release of this new track: “My second collab with @avalanmusic is here! ‘Should I Wait’ is written during my ‘Balance’ bus tour in the US at the beginning of 2020, in a time where we were going through a rollercoaster of emotions. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do!”

This single is no exception to Armin’s and Avalan’s creation of a long line of successful tracks, depicting the record producers’ exceptional skills and boundless versatility. Below, you can listen to their new song in full.

In order to watch the music video of ‘Should I Wait’, you may click here.

Image: Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)