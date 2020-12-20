Armin van Buuren releases majestic seven-track EP ‘Euthymia’: Listen

Another year of Armin van Buuren goodness is coming to an end, but not without some top class December music to round out a terrific 2020 for the Dutchman. Plenty of quality releases have landed in the last 12 months, with Armin taking on all styles, once again moving away from his trance roots to bring a collection of unique sounds to his expansive repertoire. ‘Euthymia‘ does exactly that, with seven fantastic tracks dropping on this new EP.

If there’s one thing the 5-time DJ Mag #1 artist knows, it’s how to deliver something different that takes you by surprise. This seven-track collection is fronted by the already-released ‘Need You Now‘ (feat. Jake Reese), ‘Feel Something‘ (feat. Duncan Laurence), and ‘Should I Wait‘ with Avalan. Alongside those three is the brilliantly progressive title track ‘Euthymia‘, the feel-good ‘Slow Lane‘ (feat. James Newman), the deep and enticing ‘Manzi‘ with Garibay (feat. Shari Short), and the finale ‘Worlds‘ (feat. Robin Vane).

Armin van Buuren said, on the EP:

These difficult times have helped me realize how lucky I am to be doing what I do, that there’s no reason to stray from the path I’ve chosen to take. It has always been about good music and having a lot of fun in the studio for me, and the ‘Euthymia EP’ is my way of cherishing where I’m at musically right now. It’s where I find my internal calm and contentment, as reflected by its title. I hope this EP brings you some light in these strange times, and I hope to be able to share these tracks with you on a dance floor somewhere soon.

Listen to the ‘Euthymia‘ EP in full below.

