Armin van Buuren shares mind-blowing ‘A State Of Trance Year Mix 2020’

By Samantha Reis 25

Trance specialist Armin van Buuren has released the 17th edition of his annual mix series. Over the years we have become used to receiving an incredible collection by the talented hands of van Buuren. Today, and after the atypical and particularly difficult 2020 we all had, it feels even better to be able to get our hands on this work of art. Whether you’ve been well-behaved or not, even Santa can’t stop you from enjoying the end-of-the-year mix ‘A State Of Trance Year Mix 2020’.

The Armada Music boss has an unmatched skill, no doubt. Although spirits are low, Armin van Buuren has managed to create two hours of pure delight in a mix that brings together some of the best progressive, melodic, uplifting trance tracks. In an emotional tweet, he shares his enthusiasm with his fans:

‘During these difficult times, it makes me proud to see the ASOT community remain strong. Therefore it brings me joy that although it was a chaotic year, I can proudly present the new ‘A State Of Trance Year Mix 2020’!”

This power compilation features 105 tracks from some of the biggest names in the dance music scene, including Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery, and Paul van Dyk, ensuring ongoing pleasure. Given that the ‘A State Of Trance Year 2020’ seeks to be the summary of the year, it would have been impossible for Armin van Buuren not to have created it considering the context we have been going through since March. The pandemic has interrupted the daily lives of all of us, of all of you, of the whole industry, and no artist has been immune to it. About all this, van Buuren says:

‘It’s been a tough year for everyone (…) For me personally, it was like a reset I didn’t know I really needed. COVID-19 made me realize how lucky I am to be doing this. I really miss physically connecting with people around the world and I felt a bit lost without the magic of performing for a crowd and experiencing this music together. Fortunately, I could continue broadcasting my A State Of Trance radio show from my studio in Amsterdam to connect with everyone online. I’m extremely thankful for that.’

This beautiful mix seeks and manages to give us some light in this dark times. This year is, however, still a year of celebration for Armin van Buuren and the ASOT fans. The radio show is approaching an ambitious goal: the thousand mark. Despite all the limitations that prevent fans and artists from connecting, the music will continue to play and reach you all. ASOT leader will ensure that the music is not missing and in January will broadcast episode number 1000 and celebrate with everyone:

‘I hope that this seventeenth edition of the year mix brings some much-needed light into this year and that it gives everyone something to look forward to as well. The planned celebrations for the ASOT1000 had to be postponed, but we will be doing something special on January 21, the day on which we’ll broadcast the 1000th episode of A State Of Trance. There are a few surprises coming in the next few weeks, so keep an eye on my social media channels.’

So let’s summarize the good news. On January 21, 2021, we will have the super special 1000th episode of the ASOT radio show. Still, in 2020, it will be possible to hear another powerful set by Armin van Buuren at Tomorrowland’s NYE virtual event. Don’t miss any of these events or any of the 105 tracks of ‘A State Of Trance Year Mix 2020’. Enjoy the full mix below.