Baauer releases 19-track ‘The Boptape’ mixtape

By Olivier Jeske 8

When talking about the pioneers of electronic trap music, it is impossible not to mention Baauer, a 31-year-old producer from Philadelphia signed to LuckyMe, who provided us with such legendary trap tracks as ‘Higher ft. Just Blaze & Jay Z‘, or a remix for Flosstradamus’ ‘Roll Up’. In June this year, his latest – the second in his career right after ‘Aa’ from 2016 – album ‘PLANET’S MAD’ was released. The premiere of the album was accompanied by a 40-minute movie fully directed by Baauer himself, which you can and should watch here.

The 14-track material was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMYs awards in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album alongside Disclosure’s ‘ENERGY’, Madeon’s ‘Good Faith’, & more. This extraordinary distinction prompted the producer to release another material this year – a free mixtape titled ‘The Boptape’ consisting of 19 mutant songs, the production process of which we could follow during Baauer’s live streams via Twitch, which started a few months ago when the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the whole world. The material is hosted by comedian Patti Harrison. All songs included in Baauer’s ‘The Boptape’ are available on four streaming platforms: SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Audius, and YouTube. Sad news for Spotify and Tidal fans – mixtape will definitely not appear there. The mixtape is a perfect follow up for PLANET’S MAD and its exotic & unique electronic sound, full of stunning snappy bass drops.

If that were not enough, Baauer presented us with ‘Planet’s Mad – Globe’s Crazy Edition’: a special Blu-Ray edition of the album with 4 new Baauer’s tracks, 6 remixes from Cozway, Holly, S-Type, and more & six music videos for some of his the best tunes ever – ‘GoGo!’, ‘Higher’, ‘3AM’, ‘Company’, ‘Temple’, & ‘Day Ones’. Grab it here

Photo credits: Baauer’s Facebook