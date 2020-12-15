Best Mastering Plugins for Music Production

The final steps to deliver an end product are one of the most important things in music production. Balance the low-, mid-, and high end, gain-stage the total mix, mid/side treatments, and adjust the overall volume to get the most out of your production. This stage of music production is called mastering and is normally done by a professional mastering engineer as they are specially trained for this stage. Curious what kind of tools these mastering engineers are using? Here are the best mastering plugins for music production. Also, don’t forget to check out our Plugins & Sample Pack Charts where we list the best alternatives in each category.

1.iZotope Ozone 9

Grammy award-winning engineers and producers for Nirvana and U2 are participants and supporters of Izotope’s Ozone 9 mastering plugin. Use the built-in EQs, maximizers, exciters, match EQ, low-end focus, and many more features to take your track to the next level. Ozone 9 claims the #1 spot in our Best Mastering Plugins Charts.

2.SSL G-Master Buss Compressor

This digital replica of the renowned master buss compressor, SSL 4000 G console, is well known in the music industry for its ability to glue tracks together. Use it on piano’s to treat the dynamics, add punch to your drums, or use it on entire mixes to make your track more powerful.

3.FabFilter Pro-L 2

FabFilter’s Pro-L 2 is the industry-standard limiter at the end of master chains, mixes, or individual sounds for many big artists like Skrillex, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, and David Guetta. Its waveform visualizer shows you every detail of the incoming signal and offers you the most important features to deliver a professional end product.

4.S1 Stereo Imager

This stereo enhancing plugin of Waves lets you treat the stereo field of any sound. Through its clear visualizer, you can put your sub easily to mono, spread your pads to the side, or add mid/side imaging. You can adjust the incoming gain, width, frequency, and outgoing gain.

5.FabFilter Pro-MB

This multi-band compressor of FabFilter contains a threshold, range, attack, release, output, ratio, knee, lookahead, and more features to adjust every single band in different ways. Treat your sounds more natural, broader, or more detailed.

