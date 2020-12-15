Best MIDI Keyboards under 100$

By Feron 15

Pianos are one of the most commonly used instruments in music production fabricated around 1709 specially used for classical music. A piano contains several strings, not plucked with a quill, but struck with a felt-covered hammer. When the performer presses the keys softly, the hammer will strike the string slowly, producing a soft sound. If the performer presses the keys harder, the hammer strikes the strings quickly, producing a loud sound. These instruments are too big and have become too expensive, that’s why they built smaller, compact, and more affordable versions called keyboards which are much more convenient and affordable for musicians out there. We are here to list the best MIDI Keyboards under $100.

1. Akai Professional MPK Mini MKII

It contains 25 velocity-sensitive keys, octave up/down buttons to use the full range, 4 sticks for modulation MIDI control, a built-in arpeggiator, 8 velocity-sensitive drum pads with note repeat for programming drums & triggering samples, and 8 assignable knobs for mixing, automation recording, and tweaking. This MIDI controller takes command of your DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) whereas you can control every parameter of any sound/plugin. You are in control of your sounds and it has never been so easy to adjust anything whenever you want to. Simply connect this controller with a USB cable to your computer and you are ready to go. Definitely one of the best affordable MIDI Keyboards out there.

2.M-Audio Keystation 49 MKIII

M-Audio is one of the best-selling keyboard controller companies out there because of its Keystation Series. The Keystation has a clear overview, and built to work perfectly with every daw. It features 49 keys, octaves buttons, play/pause & record buttons to achieve a fully controllable machine working the way you want to, and a pitch & modulation wheel to add more natural movements to your recordings. It’s compact but perfect to play a broad range of keys, just hook it up with your laptop and start that new production! Check out this MIDI keyboard in action down below.

3.Novation Launchkey Mini MKlll 25-Mini-Key

This Launchkey MIDI keyboard has combined all of the most important features you need as a musician into 1 machine. This keyboard includes Macro control, stop/mute/solo button, volume/pans & send knobs, 16 drum pads, 8 rotary, and 2 finger strips to control the pitch & modulation. Use the arpeggiator to control the rhythm, beat, patter, octave, gate, tempo, swing, and more. As a final touch, it contains the fixed chord mode which assigns a fixed chord to the keys and it will transpose as you move up and down the keyboard with just one finger.

4.Nektar Impact GX49

The GX49 is crafted for composition & performance with your DAW to get the most out of your productions or live sets. Two multi-colored octave buttons allow you to shift between 4 octaves going further than the standard 49 notes containing LED color which change to show you the exact status. This keyboard has been built to improve your workflow as you can loop, play, pause, and record your sounds with just 1 click away. Each button has been made to quickly change the MIDI channels or send programs and switch between every sound in your track.

5.Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol M32

Native Instruments has built a portable, expressive, and outstanding piece of hardware. This keyboard has 8 knobs to control and assign every sound, an arpeggiator, undo, quantize, loop, metro, tempo, play, pause, and record buttons to improve your workflow. It contains a plugin, browser, and track button to search between all your sounds. Pre-mapped control of KOMPLETE instruments and effects, plus hundreds of Native Kontrol Standard (NKS) plugins. Take over the control of every DAW and let your creativity flow.

6.Arturia MiniLab MkII

This 25 slim-key controller from Arturia is portable, compact, and responsive to achieve an improved working environment wherever you are. A total of 8 drums pads to program drums into your production, 16 knobs to tweak every sound and have full control of every parameter, octave up/down buttons, and a pitch & modulation slider. This keyboard includes 500 presets of the V-Collection 8 bundle, and 21 keyboard instruments fully mapped.

7.Nektar Impact LX25+

Nektar already did the work for you as you can plug-and-play to your DAW. Finger drumming pads calibrated to trigger at a light touch, a Pad Learn feature that allows you to assign a sound to every pad by just selecting a pad and play a note, and 4 color illuminations to see which pad is currently mapped. All of the normal features like pitch & modulation wheels, octave up/down buttons, and the play/pause/loop/record buttons are all included. Fully functional with every DAW integration designed for Bitwig, Cubase, Digital Performer, FL Studio, GarageBand, Logic, Nuendo, Reaper, Reason, Sonar, and Studio One.

8. Alesis V25

It contains 25 velocity-sensitive keys, 8 drum pads to create your own rhythm, 4 assignable knobs for automation & modulation, 4 assignable pads to assign every sound to it, octave up & down knobs to use more than the original range, and a pitch & modulation wheel to control every parameter with ease. Not only can you connect this keyboard with a USB cable to your computer, but also can connect a sustain paddle to the keyboard for extensive use of the sound. This keyboard also contains premium software packages including ProTools First Alesis Edition, Ableton Live Lite 9, Eleven Lite, Mini Grand, dB-33, and the Xpand.2 software.

Image Credit: Arturia