Black Friday & Cyber Monday Plugin Deals you can still grab

By Hemant Khatri 20

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020 have now passed and so have a majority of the lucrative deals on plugins that were running during that period. However, in case you didn’t manage to check out the deals during the cyber week, there are some great Black Friday & Cyber Monday Plugin deals that are still on. Down below is the list of all those deals.

1. Eventide Holiday Sale – up to 80% off [end date- January 4, 2021]

Recommended Deals: Plugins – Blackhole Reverb, UltraChannel Channel Strip, H3000 Band Delays, Tverb & Shimmer Reverb

2. Kilohearts Phase Plant + Toolbox Professional – 43% off [end date – December 10, 2020]

3. iZotope Ozone 9 Advanced – 50% off [end date – December 8, 2020]

4. Eventide Octavox – 75% off [end date – December 31, 2020]

5. Zynaptiq Bundle Black Friday Sale – up to 35% off [end date – December 11, 2020]

Recommended Deals: Bundles – Master Bundle, Repair Bundle

6. Plugin Boutique Scaler 2 Black Friday Sale – 28% off [end date – December 6, 2020]

7. iZotope RX 8 Sale – up to 77% off [end date – December 8, 2020]

8. Baby Audio Black Friday Complete Bundle – 60% off [end date – December 6, 2020]

9. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale – up to 75% off [end date- December 7, 2020]

Recommended Deals: Plugins – Punish, Damage 2, Mosaic Keys, NOVO Modern Strings

10. SubLab Complete Bundle (Black Friday Exclusive) – 62% off [end date – December 6, 2020]

11. Ujam Black Friday Sale – up to 50% off [end date – December 6, 2020]

Recommended Deals: Finisher Bundle, Heavy 2, Hip Hop Bundle 2

12. Output Black Friday Sale – 37% off [end date – December 6, 2020]

Recommended Deals: Plugins – Portal, Thermal, Substance, Exhale

Image Credits: KiloHearts