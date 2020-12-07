Charlotte de Witte drops thriving remix of Bob Moses and ZHU’s ‘Desire’

By Samantha Reis 9

Charlotte de Witte, this year’s Alternative Top 100 DJ winner, surprises once again, this time with a powerful remix of ‘Desire‘. Earlier this summer, the Canadian duo Bob Moses paired up with the American Grammy-nominated artist ZHU to deliver a masterpiece entitled ‘Desire’. The vocals ‘I don’t want your desire, I just want to be free’ were looped in the heads of the fans of this melodramatic and hypnotic track. Later on, in September, the Bosnian-German maestro Solomun added his unique style to this track and delivered an immersive, deep and darker version of ‘Desire’. But this was not the final chapter of this song. Following the incredible success of its original version and Mladen Solomun’s remix, we now discover a brand-new interpretation. There is no doubt that great tracks inspire wonderful remixes. This time we are talking about techno-queen Charlotte de Witte. It can be said that this remix shows a more melodic and less acidic side of Charlotte, without losing its signature ‘march’. The remix is pounding, industrial, heavy, and fits the vocals perfectly. It was designed and executed with great finesse, mastery, and perfection.

‘Desire’ has been granted with extreme quality versions, offering Bob Moses’ musicality to fans of various musical genres. Is seven minutes and fifty-two minutes of what Charlotte de Witte does best: high-quality techno.

This release goes into the Belgian DJ and producer’s fantastic release bookkeeping, which has been unstoppable when it comes to new music. Today, December 7, and as a celebration of the release of her remix of ‘Desire’, she will join Bob Moses on Twitch for a conversation that promises to be very interesting. If you don’t want to miss a bit, connect to Bob Moses’ Twitch channel at 19:00 pm CET. Meanwhile, listen to this extraordinary remix below.

Image Credits: Bob Moses (via Facebook), Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)