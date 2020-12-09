Chicane – Never Look Back

Chicane has just released his newest single ‘Never Look Back’, which is out now on Armada Music.

Legendary British DJ/producer Chicane (real name Nicholas Bracegirdle) has dominated the industry since the late ’90s kicking off with his debut studio album Far From The Maddening Crowds, and by bringing us hits like ‘Offshore’, ‘Saltwater’, and ‘Don’t Give Up’, featuring vocals from singer/songwriter Bryan Adams. His seventh and most recent studio album was released back in 2018 called’The Place You Can’t Remember, The Place You Can’t Forget’ until Chicane revived some of his most notable songs earlier this year with a compilation album of remixes titled ‘Behind The Sun 2020 Anniversary Mixes’ that featured remixes from The Thrillseekers, Avira, and Jody Wisternoff.

In ‘Never Look Back’, Chicane brings back his iconic sound reminiscent of a relaxed, summery atmosphere. A steady drumbeat leads the way while light melodic stabs follow shortly behind and eventually claim the spotlight about half-way through the song. When the drums return, big airy synths take up most of the space in the background until the song begins to fade out, leaving just the lead melody to hang by a thread.

