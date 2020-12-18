Christmas 2020 & End of Year VST Plugin Deals

The month of November witnessed a large number of plugin manufacturers offering their top plugins on sale as a part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. In case you missed the deals during that time period, Christmas 2020 & end of the year sales are now live providing you one more chance to grab a plugin of your choice at a much cheaper price than usual. Plugins of companies like Fabfilter, Xfer might not be on sale during this Christmas however there are some great alternatives to their plugins which you can grab at a decent price. In an attempt to reduce the amount of surfing you have to do for this Christmas, we have done the hard work for you and curated a list of the best Christmas 2020 & End of Year Plugin deals going on at the moment.

1. Kilohearts PhasePlant + Toolbox Professional

Phase Plant is one of the best soft synths available on the market today. Not only is it quite easy to make simple as well as complex sounds in Phase Plant, the toolbox comes in with a bunch of FX plugins Sound design is quite easy in Phase Plant and also provides you with all the tools to create complex sounds. The effects that come along with it let you tweak the sound according to your needs within a matter of seconds.

2. Soundtoys 5 Plugin Bundle – 40% off

The plugin bundle consists of all Soundtoys effect plugins including award-winning plugins like EchoBoy, Little AlterBoy, Decapitator etc. The individual plugins are on sale as well. Check out all the deals down below.

3. u-he Christmas 2020 & End of Year Sale – up to 60% off

This deal is one of the most exciting deals for the holiday season. u-he plugins are almost never on sale and fortunately they do have a sale running currently. Synth plugins like u-he Diva, Zebra 2 are one of the best soft synth plugins in the market. Make sure to grab the plugin of your choice before the sale ends.

4. Eventide Holiday Sale – upto 75% off

Eventide has some great effect plugins in the arsenal. Tricera Chorus, Shimmer Verb, Phaser, Spring reverb are some of it’s well-recognized plugins. Eventide Christmas and End of Year sales consist of both bundles and individual plugin deals. Check out all the deals down below.

5. iZotope RX 8 Sale – 25% off

iZotope RX 8 is one of the best plugins out there for cleaning recordings and creating acapellas and instrumentals out of any song. Probably, one plugin that you will find in a lot of music producers’ library.

6. Arturia V Collection 8 – 20% off

Arturia V collection is a group of soft synth plugins that emulate the hardware versions. Arturia’s synths such as Prophet V are one of the most regarded synths in the music industry and the software version does a pretty good job in emulating those synths.

More Christmas 2020 & End of Year VST Plugin Deals

7. iZotope Music Production Suite 4 Sale

8. Vengeance Sound Sale

9. Softube Volume 4 Plugin Bundle

10. WA Production 2020 Christmas Bundle

11. Nugen Loudness Toolkit 2.8

12. Cinematique Instruments Holiday Sale