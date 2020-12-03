Daft Punk’s iconic single ‘One More Time’ turns 20 years

By Samantha Reis 38

The world is spinning, like a good record on the turntable. Great proof of that is realizing today that 20 years have passed since the release of the iconic single ‘One More Time‘ by the French duo Daft Punk. The contribution that Daft Punk’s discography, and in particular this single, has made to the entire electronic music industry is immeasurable. Their innovative and refreshing spirit marked a change in dance music and, like almost everything that comes from France, Daft Punk became a trend.

Released in November 2000, ‘One More Time’ represented the beginning of the duo’s fame and also the growing popularity of electronic music. More than a single, it was and remains a dance anthem without age or generation. ‘One More Time’ has reached the top of various international music charts, for example, the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing, UK Dance Charts, US Dance Club Songs, and Hot Dance Singles Sales.

Let’s dig a little into the music, surely everyone has this iconic track still very much present. It only takes a few seconds from the intro to immediately recognize the single’s identity. In fact, it’s an introduction so powerful and well crafted that played on a loop would already invite us to dance! Those vigorous horns are emphatic and immortal. The catchy bassline and the appealing robotic vocal do the rest. The track is pop, is dance, is cheerful and uplifting.

It’s impossible to talk about ‘One More Time’ without referring to the vibrant music video. The famous clip features images from ‘Interstella 5555‘, an animated musical science fiction film that tells the story of the abduction and rescue of an interstellar pop band. No one was indifferent to the blue characters, nor to the music. ‘One More Time’ has stood the test of time and continues to be a strong dance hit. Enter the time machine and remember the good intergalactic vibrations of Daft Punk below:

Image Credit: Getty Images