David Guetta will stream New Year’s Eve edition of ‘United At Home’ from Paris

By Samantha Reis 17

David Guetta will throw another fundraising special livestream ‘United At Home’ to support those in need. The New Year’s Eve special edition of the charity music event will be broadcasted directly from Paris, David Guetta’s hometown. The world-famous artist will feed the holiday spirit by uniting people through music and giving back to those who are not as fortunate.

The precise location is yet a secret but the press release teases about ‘one of the most magical spots in Paris’.

The livestream will happen on December 31 at 11:45 CET, just in time to turn the year will all his fans. This will be the third livestream from the series ‘United At Home’. The two previous ones were a tremendous success and the expectations for the New Year’s Eve event are very high. The livestream from Miami raised over $600,000 donated to the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida, and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris – Hôpitaux de France. The second one was on the Rockefeller Center Building in New York and raised over $445,000 donated to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Feeding America, the World Health Organization, and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris – Hôpitaux de France. This time David Guetta will play from Paris and will raise funds to UNICEF and Les Restos du Cœur, a French charity organization that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need.

The ‘United At Home’ livestreams broke a Guinness World Record and David Guetta was honoured with the title of ‘DJ with most viewers on a Facebook live set’. This was one more distinction for the French star that was also crowned as No.1 DJ 2020.

The ‘United At Home’ from Paris is an event powered by PS5 and Xiaomi. Tune in to David Guetta’s Youtube channel or his other social networks on December 31 and enjoy the show. Listening to the best music and dreaming to ‘Future Rave’ will be a very special way to step into 2021!