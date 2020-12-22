Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve: what to expect

The Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve celebration is probably the biggest event of the year since so many people are beyond excited about it. Saying goodbye to a year and welcoming a new one is definitely something to look forward to, especially now because of Tomorrowland and the New Year’s Eve event. As written earlier, this year has been marked by the efforts of Tomorrowland to digitally unite fans from around the globe. Part of the incredible lineup is the superstar duo comprised of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Just like for the other artists in the lineup, a teaser video was posted in which you can see how the ongoing set is transformed from a green screen filled room to a mystical and exciting environment. This particular set is probably going to be one of the best performances to date by Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. This is not their first time experiencing a digital stage, since they were part of the first edition of the Tomorrowland Digital Festival. Their performances are fast-paced, exciting and crowd-engaging which only leaves the fans anticipating a quite real-time feel set from these men.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve set is happening on the Melodia stage, one of the 4 brand new stages in the virtual venue NAOZ, from 23:40 to 00:20. This means, we will get to welcome 2021 in the virtual presence of the DJs. Check out the video below and head over here to secure your tickets.

Image Credits: Tomorrowland