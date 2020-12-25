Dreamland Music Festival returns for massive edition in Italy for 2021

By Samantha Reis 3

Dreamland Music Festival will have his 2021 edition on 10-11 September. The breathtaking landscape of Alpes, thousands of partygoers, big EDM acts, tones of music and hours of dancing, all come together in one festival: Dreamland Music Festival. The alpine commune of Lanzada, Italy, has been deprived of the noise aka fun that the festival had planned for this year. The 2020 edition started teasing us one year ago, with glimpses of a line-up led by Timmy Trumpet and Vini Vici. It would be the fifth-anniversary edition of the Dreamland Music Festival and had everything to be big. Until something bigger arrived: Covid-19. Although it was scheduled for the first days of September, it couldn’t be held, having entered the long list of festivals postponed due to the pandemic. In June, when we all knew that we were not going to save the summer, the organizers made the best and only possible decision: to postpone. Everyone who wanted to celebrate and turn the Alps into a ‘big room’ was devastated. But with this bad news, there was a fantastic turnaround: they now had a whole year to prepare an even more bombastic edition!

To help keep the flame burning, on September 5, on the date and location of the 2020 edition, the Italian duo BounceMakers dazzled festival fans with an incredible set. This pair of DJs have been the charismatic residents of Dreamland and were responsible for the official anthem for the festival in 2019. For an hour, they brought us the best of the electro house and Italian style energy. For a moment, the fans could feel themselves at the festival. Did you watch it? Did you miss it? No problem, you can enjoy this magnificent set by BounceMakers below, on this page.

The long-awaited celebration of the fifth-anniversary edition is loading: Dreamland Music Festival 2021 will blow your mind. The suspense couldn’t be hotter. What can we say… Is set to happen on 10-11 September in Lanzada, Italian Alps. The lineup? If your bet is Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici and BouceMakers, you’re playing it safe. There are no big revelations yet, but bets can start to be placed on the table. Does seeing the aftermovie of the 2019 edition give us clues about the rest of the lineup? Or during this break has the organization been peeking in for new and refreshing talents to integrate an explosive list? Both options seem valid, we’ll have to keep an eye on Dreamland Music Festival social media. This is another We Rave You approved quality event that no one will want to miss. After all, this could be one of the first festivals of the long-awaited industry’s comeback and, like all comebacks, it will be at full speed! We’ll be there. If you want to be there too, grab your tickets now at the official website.

Expect more A-list artists to be confirmed early 2021.

Image Credit: Vini Vici (Via Facebook), Timmy Trumpet (via Facebook)