Duck Sauce take control of BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix duties

By Jake Gable 17

If you’re not familiar with the name Duck Sauce, the duo are undoubtedly one of the finest acts of the modern era. Made up of the highly skilled A-Trak – a master on the decks and true technical wizard – and Armand van Helden, one of the finest house producers of all time – the duo burst into primetime consciousness around the 2009/10 era with tracks like ‘aNYway‘ and ‘Barbra Streisand’. After taking a hiatus through the middle part of the decade, the duo decided to reform in 2020 to deliver us some much needed cheer, and soon hit the headlines again with tracks like ‘Captain Duck‘ and arguably the most outrageous music video ever made, as audiences watched a CGI Morgan Freeman bend over and give us a glimpse deep into his anus via the tongue-in-cheek ‘Mesmerise’ (if you’ve not seen it yet, you simply MUST watch this video!). Now, the pair have stepped into Essential Mix duties for BBC Radio 1, with electrifying consequences.

Bringing in a range of house classics, Duck Sauce flex their wings via their unique disco-led sound thanks to tracks from the likes of Sly Fox, Jazzy Jay, and Paul Hardcastle. Amazing listeners with two hours of sample-heavy productions, the mix follows the previous Duck Sauce outing on BBC R1, all the way back in 2013, when they were making tunes like ‘NRG‘ and the iconic ‘Big Bad Wolf’. With Armand van Helden also recently teaming up with bass maestro Chris Lake for their collaborative ‘The Answer’ EP, the NY-house mogul is certainly experiencing a pretty hectic period in his career right now! Introduced as ever by the legendary tastemaker and broadcaster Pete Tong, you can listen to the mix right here, and let us know your thoughts across our social media channels! Until then, take a moment to check out the video for Duck Sauce’s latest hit, ‘Mesmerise’, below: