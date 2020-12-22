Review: Elysium – VST Plugin by Wide Blue Sound

Plugin manufacturer Wide Blue Sound recently released a new VST synth plugin, Elysium which specializes in creating pulses, arps & synthetic percussion parts. Elysium has been gaining quite some traction since its release catering to a user-friendly interface and ease of use. It comes in as a KONTAKT plugin instrument and was released on November 30, 2020. Down below is our in-depth review of the plugin.

Features

Elysium VST plugin comprises two layers namely the Percussion & the Synth. The former contains various percussive sounds ranging from guitars, mallets, pianos & many more. The quality of the percussion is just exquisite. The percussion layer also comes in with various options such as Morph, Bass, Analog, Flux & Spread providing you complete control over the tonality and texture so it perfectly fits your music.

The second layer is the Synth section. This synth section has 4 separate sounds for each patch providing you various controls such as gain, pan, pitch, cut & tone for each individual sound. Each sound also has a designated filter to it so you can layer various variants of the same sound to create one big sounding patch. This section also has 3 more options Pulse, Chop & Flow which provide you the option to switch between rhythmic sounds & long pads.

What makes Elysium standout is the Phase Sequencer section. The sequencer allows Pitch, Accent, and Action-based sequencing. You can create amazing arp sections quite easily with the help of this section. Phase Sequencer is a bit similar to Xfer’s Cthulhu however it’s much easier to use. Apart from the Phase Sequencer Elysium also has an FX section where you can add plenty of effects to modify the sound to your liking. There are over 300 presets and the quality of presets is quite good as well.

Price

Elysium VST plugin by Wide Blue Sound is available at an introductory price of $129.35. The regular price of the plugin is $199.00.

Verdict

Arps are an integral part of almost every genre of music and if arps are something that form the u.s.p(unique selling proposition) of your music then we would recommend giving this plugin a shot. However, we feel that the regular price of the plugin is a bit expensive when compared to other flagship synths. We would rather suggest buying this VST plugin in an offer period.

