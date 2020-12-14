Exclusive Interview: DubVision on the past, progressive & future

By Ryan Ford 22

In the field of progressive house, few come close to the immensely talented Dutch duo DubVision. Brothers Victor and Stephan boast an illustrious career spanning over a decade of incredible productions and impassioned performances across the globe and they show no signs of slowing down. Masters of their trade, they are responsible for some of the scenes most recognisable anthems, as industry peers such as the Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and David Guetta continue to support their showstopping tunes.



With a long list of outstanding releases under some of the worlds most established record labels in the likes of Axtone, Spinnin’, and Doorn Records, the dutchmen are highly regarded, as they constantly innovate their sound. In a bid to find out what direction the boys are headed in next, we sat down to question them in an exclusive interview this month!



Victor, Stephan, it’s a great pleasure to speak with you! It’s been a crazy year so far, how are you both and how have you been coping with the pandemic over the past few months?

Hey guys! Yeah, it is a crazy year for all of us; at first everything was very weird but we tried to twist it and make something positive out of it. So, we sat down with our team and made new goals and new plans; one of these is the change of sound that you might have noticed. We decided it’s time to step out of our progressive house bubble and see if we can make a change.

We’d like to congratulate you on one of your latest releases, ‘Like This’; it must feel good to still be able to get new DubVision music out there! Tell us a little bit about the ideas and inspiration behind such an incredible production.

Thank you for the compliment! Not trying to be too cliché, but we always really loved the Axwell, SHM sounds and we try to bring a little bit back with groove and those old school sounds, but still give it our own sauce.