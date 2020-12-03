The world according to Timmy Trumpet: Interview
In the world of electronic music, standing out isn’t always easy. But there is perhaps no artist more unique, or more memorable than Australian trumpeter and DJ, Timmy Trumpet. His reputation speaks for itself, and has been built over the course of many stand-out performances all over the globe. The energy that Timmy Trumpet commands while on stage is second to none, and has earned him his position as one of the world’s most energetic performers within the electronic music community and beyond.
The classically trained jazz musician has thrived over the last few years, having amassed over 1.5 billion collective streams through a diverse discography that has formed the basis of his stellar artistic reputation. As a multi-platinum selling artist who has amassed a number of accolades during his time in the industry, Timmy Trumpet continues to prove exactly why his support continues to grow exponentially on a global basis. We caught up with Timmy Trumpet to talk isolation, his livestream proposal, and much more.
Hey Timmy, thank you for taking the time to speak with us today. How have you been doing over the last few months? How has the pandemic affected your day-to-day life? Have you been able to take any positives from the current circumstances?
I’m great! My family and loved ones are blessed with good health. I’m one of the fortunate ones. My day to day life is very different without tour- ing but it’s been great to be home in Australia spending time with family and friends. There are positives. I try to find them in every situation. I think the biggest lesson of 2020 is to never take anything for granted.
It’s great to hear that. The video for your recent hit ‘Diamonds’ was shot completely in isolation, can you tell us a bit about your experience in creating the video, and the message behind it?