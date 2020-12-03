In the world of electronic music, standing out isn’t always easy. But there is perhaps no artist more unique, or more memorable than Australian trumpeter and DJ, Timmy Trumpet. His reputation speaks for itself, and has been built over the course of many stand-out performances all over the globe. The energy that Timmy Trumpet commands while on stage is second to none, and has earned him his position as one of the world’s most energetic performers within the electronic music community and beyond.