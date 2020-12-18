Ferry Corsten teases upcoming Gouryella release on the way

By Lewis Partington 16

2020 has been some year, right? Well, not least for Ferry Corsten, who at the tender age of 47 years old has managed to take his career even further up a notch with 12 months of graft, innovation, and, most importantly, top quality music. His CHRONOS project is extremely exciting, plus he released his ambient album ‘As Above So Below‘ under his FERR alias, and joined the A State Of Trance team as a co-broadcaster alongside Armin van Buuren and Ruben de Ronde. On top of a crazy year, Corsten has now unveiled that new Gouryella music is incoming, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Dutchman is no stranger to an alias, with names like System F, Moonman, and of course the iconic Gouryella taking centre stage on many an occasion. The latter became renowned for the track ‘Gouryella‘ back in the 1990’s and the anticipation for releases has not stopped since. After a return in 2015 with ‘Anahera‘, Corsten has delivered almost a track a year under the famous name, with new Gouryella music just around the corner. The trance icon shared a teaser picture on his Twitter, with the caption “Finishing the new Gouryella with my two ghostproducers”, accompanied by two birds.

Check out the teaser below, and get your hopes up high because this new Gouryella music is guaranteed to be worth it!

Finishing the new #Gouryella with my two ghostproducers…🦜👻😂 pic.twitter.com/89gxGSp4wg — Ferry Corsten (@FerryCorsten) December 15, 2020

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten (via Facebook)