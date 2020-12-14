Grand Theft Auto V expands with new underground club: The Music Locker

Rockstar Games, one of the most predominant players in the realm of video games, revealed that the new update of Grand Theft Auto V Online will bring a brand new nightclub to Los Santos, called The Music Locker on December 15.

The Cayo Perico Heist update will be the biggest in the game’s 7-year history; therefore it comes as no surprise that the developers came up with a groundbreaking idea. The underground club will be located directly underneath The Diamond Casino and owners of a penthouse in The Diamond will have exclusive access to table service in the club’s VIP section. As Rockstar Games unveiled, the club will have quite an illustrious list of house and techno DJs behind the virtual decks, having their own avatars:

“Opening the club on week one is Detroit legend Moodymann, spinning motor city soul, techno and disco ably supported by his backup dancers. Later in the season, Berlin collective Keinemusik will take clubbers on a journey from the sounds of open air beach parties to the darkest nights in Europe, while Palms Trax is preparing to bring old-school house, exotic strains of disco and the latest from the UK underground to his Music Locker Residency later this month.“

The music industry, and the gaming world offered solutions to fill the void that the COVID-19 pandemic left with canceled shows and real-life concerts. As we have seen, Fortnite has launched the new Party Royale mode and featured electrifying performances by Diplo and Travis Scott. The Music Locker follows the path Rockstar Games had previously set foot on in 2018 when none other than Dixon, The Black Madonna, Solomun, and Tale Of Us performed at a player-run venue in Los Santos. However, the developers at Rockstar Games level up with the new venue, designing it to resemble a real-life nightclub. Besides The Music Locker, the new update of Grand Theft Auto Online will also have a private island and new radio stations. They have some good news for the lone wolves: The Cayo Perico Heist will be the first heist in the game, where gamers do not require a crew to complete it.

Stay tuned for more news from Los Santos about the additional DJ sets, and check out the teaser below.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games