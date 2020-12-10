GRiZ announces virtual event series for 12 Days of GRiZMAS

By Alshaan Kassam 41

In need of some festive spirit as we approach the holidays? Have no fear as GRiZ is here to the rescue with the announcement of his event series known as 12 Days of GRiZMAS. Streaming directly on Twitch and Zoom from December 12 – 23, GRiZ is blessing his fans with a special 7th annual edition which will be completely virtual and includes diverse performances, tons of activities, and community service initiatives that have made the Detroit event a holiday staple for the city and electronic music community.

With the GRiZMAS series making a solid impact across numerous Detroit communities, GRiZ and the team have raised over $200,000 in the last two years alone. Joining together with local non-profit Seven Mile, GRiZMAS is on a mission to raise funds for music education, art programs, and coding lessons to support youth initiatives. Excitingly, this year’s GRiZMAS will feature special one-day events such as Killer Crafts & Cocktails featuring a step-by-step holiday drink creation from Standby Detroit mixologists and a one of a kind holiday jazz stream with the legend GRiZ himself and a bunch of friends. On top of that, fans will be treated to a digital auction featuring iconic items such as GRiZ’s very own saxophone and many more surprises in store. Feeling like baking during the week? GRiZMAS has got you covered, as the event also features a cookie baking night with GRiZ’s mom following a family recipe alongside her son.

Of course, there is no GRiZMAS without the top-notch festival experience which will include a range of artists such as Destructo, AC Slater, Blunts & Blondes, a special two-hour performance from GRiZ, and several unannounced artists to get you dancing this holiday season and more importantly all for a great cause. Be sure to RSVP and contribute to the charitable event series here.

Check out the official announcement and let us know if you will be joining 12 Days of GRiZMAS in the comments below.

It's the most wonderful time of the year again ✨🎄 GRiZMAS is back! Check out all events and more info at https://t.co/0buozm6ksW! pic.twitter.com/VR8qnWYOWQ — 12 Days of GRiZMAS (@12daysofGRiZMAS) December 6, 2020

Photo Credits: Jason Siegel Photography