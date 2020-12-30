Hardwell to release new music with Blasterjaxx under new ‘Jaxxwell’ project

By Ellie Mullins 31

After clarification with Revealed and Bootshaus, we can excitingly confirm and announce the news that Hardwell is set to release new music with Blasterjaxx under the name Jaxxwell.

Yep, you heard it correctly! The new year is set to go off with a bang, as the new project by the Dutch DJs and producers are set to release their new track on January 1. Mere days away, the world truly is not ready for this new project and we cannot contain our excitement about this.

Of course, this is not the first time that Hardwell and Blasterjaxx have worked together, as many will remember. Released in 2018, ‘Bigroom Never Dies’ was their collaborative track released on Revealed featuring Mitch Crown, and is still iconic to this day. If that track is anything to go by, then Jaxwell is going to send shockwaves throughout the industry.

We haven’t heard too much from Hardwell lately, but as his ‘too be continued…’ cover photo on Twitter suggests, 2021 is the year that he’s going to dominate the music industry.

Until we receive more information about the Hardwell and Blasterjaxx project, you can re-listen to their 2018 collaboration ‘Bigroom Never Dies’ below. What do you think the Jaxwell track will sound like? Let us know in the comments.