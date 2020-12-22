How to throw the best New Year’s Eve party, Tomorrowland style

By Nicole Pepe

We’re only a few days away from the epic Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve virtual festival, and with that in mind, we thought we’d provide some tips on how to throw the best New Year’s Eve party, Tomorrowland style. Whether it be virtual, socially distant, or a small gathering, We Rave You has got you covered.

1. Get your Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve tickets

Music is a must-have at any shindig, but this festival is going to be worth tuning into all night long. Not only will Tomorrowland provide a great ambiance for your party with their amazing visuals but you’ll have live virtual performances from DJs like Diplo, Martin Garrix, Artbat, and so many others right from your party room.

2. Search some of Tomorrowland’s party packs

Throwing a party can be stressful, but Tomorrowland is offering party packs to help get rid of that pre-party anxiety with four different party packages. From CDs to lanyards to their own signature sparkling wine, Tomorrowland has the perfect package for your party. These are going fast, so make sure you order yours before they’re sold out!

3. Get your friends involved

Whether your friends will be tuned in virtually, or socially distant at your place, get them involved! If your friends aren’t able to watch Tomorrowland with you, Tomorrowland is offering packages where you can gift the access link to your friends. Check it out here!

4. Pump yourself up by reliving some of Tomorrowland’s most iconic moments

Before or after the big New Year’s Eve show, scour Tomorrowland’s YouTube channel to relive some of the best live sets from Tomorrowland both from their in-person festivals to their last live-streamed festival. We also recommend checking out the We Rave You team’s expectations from some of your favorite artists during their sets at the big show.

5. Don’t forget the sound system!

You’re gonna want to make sure you have a stellar sound system in place to get the full effect of Tomorrowland’s epic-ness. While there are packages that you can purchase in addition to your tickets for Tomorrowland, Tomorrowland is also offering an “a la carte” option which is a limited edition of a JBL Bluetooth Tomorrowland branded speaker. To purchase, click here.

In addition to our list, Tomorrowland has provided a step-by-step page that will help all visitors of Tomorrowland in setting up their New Year’s Eve party for an optimal viewing/listening experience, which you can watch a video of below. Happy celebrating and Happy New Year!

Image credit: Tomorrowland