Jack Back at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve Afterparty: What To Expect

By Lewis Partington 15

Nobody does late night underground bangers like Jack Back. Well, maybe they do, but we certainly love watching David Guetta and his infectious energy rocking stages around the world under his alias. The Frenchman has spent the last few years pushing his sound to new heights, revolutionising the ‘future rave’ sound, but the real highlight is when the lights go down, the volume goes up, and things go deeper. It’s time for the underground, it’s time for a Jack Back afterparty; lets look at what’s in store at the Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve Afterparty…

Deep, dark, underground. The Jack Back alias has quickly become renowned for taking the club to the festival stage. Bringing tracks from the likes of Adriatique, ARTBAT, and Maxim Lany, Guetta certainly takes attendees on a journey into the abyss. Expect the unexpected, especially in this special afterparty set, as the night goes on and the party holds strong.

Groovers for the movers. The long-standing relationship between David Guetta and Tom Staar has prompted an infusion of groovy goodness to the Jack Back project. Alongside the mega JB x TS collaboration ‘Body Beat‘, you can expect to hear plenty more earth-shaking tracks that are sure to get you off your feet.

IDs and exclusives. This one is a given. New, unreleased bombs will be hitting the Tomorrowland virtual dance floor at every angle, and as the night goes on those fresh tracks will be sure to keep the energy at a peak, and bring something unique to round off this special event. Make no mistake, this is one afterparty that you want to stay up for.

You can catch Jack Back keeping the party going this New Year on the Melodia stage from 02:10-03:00am in your time zone. Grab your tickets right here to get a piece of that Jack Back afterparty action!

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)