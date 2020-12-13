Jorn van Deynhoven returns to co-producing and managing, leaves producing and DJing behind

By Ellie Mullins 54

When you think of the trance genre, one name that certainly pops up is Jorn van Deynhoven. More than 15 years of emotional melodies later, Jorn has made the decision to leave the decks behind and go back to being a co-producer and manager. This doesn’t mean he is completely leaving music behind though. A State Of Trance fans will know him as a staple to the radio show and event, with him playing some incredible sets and being a special guest on the show with his ‘The Future Is Now’ album. Sharing his decision in a long Facebook post which can be read in full here, he details the following:

It’s been almost 15 years, that Jorn van Deynhoven has been adding to and enriching the trance scene. My musical goal has always been to put a smile on people’s faces. I never wanted to reach for the stars and have always been happy with what came my way. However, thanks to all of you I did reach stars and couldn’t be more grateful! But now the time has come to make an announcement, something that’s been weighing heavy on my shoulders as of lately: After 25 wonderful years in this wonderful music scene, I have come to the decision to say “goodbye” to the trance scene as a producer & remixer. The reasoning behind this is, that “for me” my story has been told with all my productions to this date and therefore my story has come to an end. I want to musically realign and only work as co-producer and manager in the background. Just like I did before “Jorn van Deynhoven”. My last single as Jorn van Deynhoven will be the single “Viva La Vida” from my album “The Future Is Now”. There will be an epic remix coming along for this one. So, stay tuned!”

He will still be performing for three years, and in the third year he will go on a special goodbye tour. Stay tuned for more news of his single ‘Viva La Vida’.