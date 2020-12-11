Kygo Teaches Electronic Music Production

By Feron 10

Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, better known as Kygo, is a Norwegian DJ, songwriter, and record producer. He drew international attention with his ‘Ed Sheeran – I See Fire’ remix in 2013 and garnered international fame with his single ‘Firestone’ together with the Australian singer and songwriter Conrad Sewell in 2014. In 2015, he became the fastest artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Not only was he the first house music artist to perform at the closing ceremony at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but Kygo was also ranked 3rd on the Billboard Dance 100, and ranked 32 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s of the world. This world-class artist is excited to share his knowledge and experience in music production with the world through his newest masterclass called Kygo Teaches Electronic Music Production.

Kygo collaborated with Monthly.com to create a masterclass for 4 weeks to transform your way of making music. Be in the studio with Kygo himself, learn from his unique music production process, and leave after 1 month with 3 release-ready tracks & all the knowledge from Kygo about music production. This masterclass will guide you through every step of music production whether you are a beginner or an advanced music producer. Every aspect of writing a song will be covered, thinking about production fundamentals, selecting and deconstructing demos, writing drums, bass, synth & piano parts, arrangement, mixing & mastering, and finding your own unique sound. Its 30-days plan will display every single, to keep up the pace for the best learning result. Get personal feedback on your songs from a group of 20 other music producers around the world, share your month-long journey with family & friends, and start sharing your 3 new tracks with Kygo himself.

This enrollment closes on December 27th and is currently available at a price of $279. Not satisfied with the result? Monthly offers a 100% money-back guarantee until Day 5 of the class.

Image credit: Johannes Lovund