Lady Gaga is at the top of Billboard dance charts after dethroning The Chainsmokers

By Lakshay Bhagtani 15

The American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has finally ended The Chainsmokers‘ 4-year long streak as the top Billboard artist in the dance/ electronic category. The New York-based artist was on the roll this year with her brand new album ‘Chromatica’ which showcased the brilliance of some really creative minds from the electronic music industry, namely BloodPop, Madeon, Skrillex, Axwell, Tchami, Boyz Noise, Sebastian Ingrosso, Burns, and more. If that wasn’t enough, Lady Gaga also ends the year as the leading Top Dance/Electronic Albums Artist on Billboard, taking the top two spots on charts for ‘Chromatica’ and ‘The Fame’ respectively.

The Chainsmokers previously won the title four years in a row (2015-2019) but Gaga had different plans this year. Her album Chromatica debuted at No. 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and stayed for 22 weeks at the top spot, more than any other album. The artist also had an impressive 3-year-long streak in this category from 2009-2011. Now that she’s back up there at the top, The Chainsmokers are down to the 2nd spot with Kygo ending the year at 3rd, thanks to his highly awaited album ‘Golden Hour’ which came out earlier this year.

Don’t forget to appreciate this achievement by checking out ‘Chromatica’ once again below.

Image Credits – Al Bello (via Getty Images)