Maceo Plex at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve 2021: What to expect?

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 9

As we are counting the days until the digital edition of Tomorrowland festival kicks off, it is time to set the mood for techno DJ and producer, Maceo Plex, who is going to stand behind the decks at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve 2021 celebration.

Born Eric Estornel, the Cuban-American titan is one of the veterans of the biggest electronic music festival in Europe, playing in Boom for 8 consecutive years from 2012 until 2019, when he smashed the Main Stage for the first time. He has been hosting his own venue dedicated to his imprint Ellum Audio since the 2018 edition, where he played along with other renowned underground DJs such as Stephan Bodzin, Ellen Alien and Brame & Hamo last year.

Since he built a studio above his parent’s garage to start his career as a DJ at the age of 16 in Dallas and began to produce music at the age of 19, Maceo Plex has made a name for himself as one of the most unique underground artists. He is an artist with several monikers, previously doing his magic as Maetrik, Mariel Ito and occasionally even as Estornel before choosing his current one, Maceo Plex. Under his alter egos, he built a massive repertoire, releasing more than 100 singles, EPs and remixes, 7 albums, performing in over 40 different countries. He admitted his alter egos are started to blend into one: “In my sets, I always sound a little bit like all of them. If you come listen to me, you’re going to get a bit of everybody, all the personalities.” He is surely a key part of the electronic club scene and festival stages for the past decade, who always proves his versatility during his performances. Maceo Plex always digs deep into his record collection, giving history lessons with his ’90s classic favourites, playing his crowd-pleasers, supporting his fellow techno artists by incorporating their songs and also including new tracks from young producers to his sets. Let it be dark, upfliting, atmospheric, melodic and energetic at the same time, mixing techno, house and tech-house tunes, his sets always make the crowd to get out of their comfort zone and let the beat control their bodies.

Grab your tickets while you can and tune in to the digital Atmosphere stage at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve 2021 between 00:05-01:05, adapted to all time zones.

Until then, relive the magical 2015 Maceo Plex set at Tomorrowland festival!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland