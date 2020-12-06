Maceo Plex pushes it on with brand new song ‘Cinemax’ : Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 6

Cuban-American techno DJ and producer, Maceo Plex blessed us with a brand new single, ‘Cinemax‘ out now via Ministry of Sound and Ellum Audio.

Born Eric Estornel, Maceo Plex didn’t hesitate to stand up for a good cause amidst of the global pandemic and a time of political tension. Not only did he donated all proceeds from his previous single ‘Nu World’ to the American Civil Liberties Union’s campaign to fight voter suppression in the 2020 US election, but he wanted to emphasize the importance of endurance and unity with his new track as we move into the new year. As he stated:

“We are leaving the past behind. It is time to unify, leave racism and division behind. The lyrics tell this story. The song itself is a deep drink, always building with a forward momentum.”

The lyrics is one of the most easily recognizable ones, as it samples well-known hit ‘Pushin’ On‘ by The Quantic Soul Orchestra featuring former member, Alice Russell on the vocals, which was also used on Oliver Dollar and Jimi Jules‘ 2014 house hit bearing the same title. Maceo Plex reinterpreted the song and turned it into one of his most unique releases. There is a peculiar contrast between Alice’s voice smoothly fitting the futuristic synth chords and the dark, electric guitar riff serving both as a buildup and the main layer of the drop accompanied by characteristic kickdrums. By uniting melodic house and techno elements, he set this new track as an example for us to follow.

After his latest single ‘Nu World‘ and his remixes for Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and Faithless’s song ‘Synthesizer‘, Maceo Plex showed us that he made great use of his studio time during the COVID-19 pandemic with his brand new release, ‘Cinemax‘.

Stream his song as much as you can and take a look at the visualizer as well.

Image Credit: Maceo Plex Press