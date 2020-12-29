Tomorrowland share exclusive preview of Martin Garrix set ahead of New Year’s Eve event

By Ellie Mullins 6

It’s only two days until we’re set to welcome in a new year, and Tomorrowland are certainly ready. With all the previews they’ve been putting out of their digital New Year’s Eve event set in NAOZ, it looks impressive to say the least and now they’ve shared another exclusive in the form of the anticipated Martin Garrix set. Martin Garrix at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 is something that no one should be missing, judging by the previews and what he’s said himself about the set too.

“I’m very happy that I’m part of Tomorrowland’s New Year’s Eve line-up. The way Tomorrowland set up the summer edition of Tomorrowland Around the World, the way all the visuals looked – even though there weren’t real people, looking back at it, it felt like I was at a real festival, so I’m very excited to be on stage for the New Year’s Eve party. I’m going to play so much unreleased music and I really want to take people on a journey, playing some different sounding stuff and new things – I want it to be more of an experience.”

Martin Garrix at Tomorrowland Around The World

Uploading a five minute set preview guided by his huge hit ‘Ocean’ with Khalid which then goes into Garrix’s edit of DubVision’s ‘Backlash’ followed by his remix of ‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi, it shows us that we’re in for a set filled with banger after banger as we traverse through his catalogue of huge hits, and excitingly enough some unreleased hits. People are definitely hoping for some new IDs in the form of potential collaborations, and there could be up to nine IDs! In the video we can also see the new Melodia mainstage in action, and it looks just as beautiful as we imagined. With virtual pyrotechnics to complete the whole thing, all that’s left is to wait and enjoy.

Martin Garrix at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 will be something to behold, and you can catch him at the Melodia stage from 22:35-23:40. Watch the preview below and grab tickets here.

Image credits: Tomorrowland Around The World (via YouTube)